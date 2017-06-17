Van flips off highway

Photo: Oliver Daily News A person flipped their van into an orchard Saturday morning.

A driver flipped their van off Highway 97 into an orchard just north of Oliver Saturday morning.

The single-vehicle crash occurred just after 7 a.m. on the 7300 block of Highway 97, near Park Rill Road.

One person inside managed to get out of the flipped van. The person appeared to have avoided any serious injuries in the crash.

The Oliver Fire Department, RCMP and ambulance attended the scene.

- With files from the Oliver Daily News