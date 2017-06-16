Shooting incident hearing

Photo: Contributed Incident scene

A continuation of a bail hearing for a Penticton man facing charges in connection to a non-fatal shooting incident that took place in January was held Friday in Penticton court.

Harley McBride, 35, is facing several firearms related charges, tied to the incident that took place on Jan. 9 in the city.

There is a publication ban on any evidence released in court.

After hearing from Crown counsel Ann Lerchs and defence lawyer Don Skogstad regarding the matter, Judge Gregory Koturbash reserved making a decision on bail for McBride to Monday.

A pre-trial conference for McBride and his co-accused Elkena Knauff also took place Friday morning.

The circumstances are under a publication ban, but it is expected there will be a two week trial for the pair.

Knauff, who is facing different charges including break and enter and commit indictable offence, stemming from the same incident, was released on bail by Judge Meg Shaw on Friday.