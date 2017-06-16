Photo: Contributed

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has received financial support from Heritage Canada for a riparian restoration project.

The RDOS is working with the Okanagan Nation Alliance, En’owkin Centre, Okanagan-Skaha school district and UBC Okanagan to celebrate regional landscapes, with particular focus on black cottonwood forests.

The black cottonwood of the Southern Interior holds cultural significance to Syilx Okanagan peoples and provides key habitat to a large number of endangered species.

The project objectives include engaging youth and community members to plant 150 cottonwood trees in each of 10 selected riparian areas throughout the region.

Residents are invited to join the RDOS and partners for a project overview as part of Aboriginal Week celebrations at the Shatford Centre, 4 p.m. on Wednesday.