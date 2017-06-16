42598

Penticton  

Okanagan beach clean up

Crews have returned to the lakeshore this week to continue the cleanup of the beaches on Okanagan Lake.

“We’re doing what we can to restore the beaches for residents and visitors without compromising the flood prevention efforts,” said public works manager Len Robson.

To date, the city has left much of the debris along the lakeshore to help prevent erosion. With no recent increases in water levels, the city is resuming cleanup activities.

So far, crews have cleaned Peach Beach and the area in front of the SS Sicamous.

The next efforts will focus on portions of Okanagan Lake Park beach. All sandbags and tiger dams will remain in place to prevent flooding and will be removed when it is determined it's safe to do so.

Next week, cleanup efforts will turn to Marina Way Beach which experienced some of the largest accumulations of debris.

Community members are invited to join city crews for the cleanup on June 21 between 10 a.m. and noon.

“The support from the community throughout this emergency has been outstanding,” said Mayor Andrew Jakubeit. “We’ve received many offers to help and we welcome some assistance with the cleanup.

Because of the volume of debris, a lot of the clean up on Marina Way Beach will be manual. Volunteers will be asked to place the debris in central areas to assist with pick up by the equipment.

Anyone wanting to assist city crews is asked to have leather work gloves, wear closed toe shoes for personal protection and to bring a rake and shovel. City staff will be on hand with wheelbarrows and to co-ordinate volunteer efforts." 

