Penticton  

Cherry Fiesta festivities

On July 1, Osoyoos will celebrate Canada's 150th birthday with the 69th annual Cherry Fiesta.

The fun begins at 7:30 a.m. with a Rotary pancake breakfast in the town square, followed by a parade on Main Street at 11 a.m.

Throughout the day, the town will be hopping with live entertainment, a beer garden, craft and food vendors, children’s activities on the beach and a cherry pit spitting competition.

The party culminates in the largest Canada Day fireworks display in Western Canada, starting at Gyro Beach at approximately 10 p.m.

The fireworks display is made possible by donations from local individuals and businesses.

For the full list of Cherry Fiesta festivities, visit: osoyoosfestivalsociety.ca/wp

