Penticton  

Neighbours put out fire

Quick-thinking neighbours prevented a fire in an outdoor couch from spreading to a Penticton home Thursday afternoon.

Maurice Bell and his son-in-law Peter first noticed thick black smoke coming from the home on Cornwall Drive about 2:45 p.m.

When they went around back, they discovered an outdoor leather couch burning.

Bell grabbed a hose and used it to douse the flames.

"I felt like we needed to do the right thing," he said. "You don't hesitate when there is a fire."

Both men said the residents of the home are away, and their concern was the fire could have spread to the house. 

Both Penticton Fire and RCMP attended the scene.

Capt. Wayne McKenzie said the couch fire was mostly extinguished when they arrived.

Everything is OK at the location, he said, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

