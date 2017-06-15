Emergency dept. closure

Photo: Contributed

Limited physician availability will close the South Okanagan General Hospital emergency department in Oliver Friday night.

The department will close at 6 p.m. and reopen at 8 a.m. Saturday.

It will remain open outside of those hours, however.

Interior Health says residents should call 911 in the event of an emergency, or visit the emergency department at Penticton Regional Hospital. They can also call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1 24 hours a day, if they are unsure about their need to go to the ER.

Interior Health has been working with its physician group to secure coverage, but has so far been unsuccessful.