Elvis is in the house

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

A festival that brings in Elvis fans from far and wide is once again happening in Penticton.

The 2017 Penticton Elvis Festival is taking place from June 22 to 25.

"It's a great time for Elvis lovers in a lovely setting," said Dave Martin, co-chair of the event.

The festival, now in its 16th year, continues to get bigger and better.

It kicks off with a pre-party at 4:30 p.m. on June 22 at The Mule on Martin, with the opening at noon on June 23 at Okanagan Lake Park.

Ceremonies begin at 1 p.m. with headliners and entertainment from 1:30 to 4:15 p.m.

The first competition is at 4:30 p.m.

On Saturday visitors can look forward to opening ceremonies in the park at 9 a.m., with the second competition at 9:30 a.m. There will be judging results at 4:30 p.m. and a headliner show at 8 p.m. at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

There is a Sunday breakfast in the park from 7 to 8:30 a.m. with gospel starting at 9 a.m.

During the Sunday gospel event there will be a teddy bear toss. People are asked to bring teddy bears which are then donated to a burn unit at a Vancouver hospital.

The finals are at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre at 2 p.m. with an afterparty at the Lakeside ballroom at 5:30 p.m.

For more information on the headliners, competitors and events, head to the festival's website.