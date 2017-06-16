A 'Pen Henge' solstice

Photo: Contributed A previous Summer Solstice gathering

A gathering will take place June 20 at the Pen Henge standing stone array on Munson Mountain in Penticton to mark the longest day of the year.

The summer solstice public gathering is organized by the Penticton group of the Okanagan Centre of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada.

Participants will gather at Munson Mountain at around 8:15 p.m., to see the shadow cast by the sun over the summer solstice stone extend gradually toward the central heel stone.

The local sunset will take place at about 8:50 p.m.

The actual time of the official solstice this year will occur at 9:24 p.m.

For those who would like to remain at the site, the moment will be marked by the ringing of Chris Purton’s Turkish cow bell.

The Pen Henge standing stone array is a project which was spearheaded by Purton, a retired radio astronomer at the Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory at White Lake.

The installation, which is located at the top of Munson Mountain above the large Penticton sign on the east side of Okanagan Lake, consists of four stones that delineate the sunset points on the four cardinal dates of the year.