Citizens on Patrol get boost

Three Penticton charitable organizations were given a boost at the 100 Women Who Care event in Penticton Wednesday night.

Citizens on Patrol was the big winner, receiving a total of $3,450. The Penticton Art Gallery and Alzheimers Association also received $500 each.

"It was amazing and humbling," said Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth. "Our Citizens on Patrol group goes out into the community to act as extra eyes and ears for the police officers on duty. They primarily conduct evening patrols in pairs, utilizing the City of Penticton community safety van, as well as their own vehicles with magnetic C.O.P. identification on the doors.

"The high visibility of the program raises the safe feeling within our community and it is not possible to measure what crimes are prevented just by having that extra presence out there."



100 Women Who Care is a group of women who share a common desire to give back and inspire local philanthropy in their community.

The group is open to all women, and the more women who get involved, the greater their impact will be.

For more information, check out their website.