Bill to protect waterways

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

A private member's bill aimed at protecting waterways in the South Okanagan-West Kootenay was introduced in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

New Democrat MP Richard Cannings introduced Bill C-360, an act to amend the Navigation Protection Act.

If passed, certain lakes and rivers in the South Okanagan and West Kootenay regions would be added to the navigable waters listed for protection under the act.

This change would fulfill an NDP campaign commitment and reverse changes made by the previous Conservative government in the last parliament.

“One of the more damaging legacies of the Harper Conservative government was the gutting of the Navigable Waters Act," said Cannings. “With this bill, I am proposing to place back under protection some of the most vital and important lakes and rivers in our region, waterways that have sustained our communities and rightfully hold a special place in our hearts.”

He said Bill C-360 also represents a change for the Liberal government to follow through on its campaign promise to reverse Conservative changes to the act.

“The Liberals were elected on many promises, including the changes that I am proposing here," said Cannings. “It is my sincere hope that the government will remain true to their word, act on the measures proposed in this bill and not include their promises to protect Canada’s waterways to the pile of other broken promises that has been growing for the past year."

If passed into law, the bill will return protections to the following lakes and rivers: