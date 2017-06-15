41367

Penticton  

Bill to protect waterways

- | Story: 199532

A private member's bill aimed at protecting waterways in the South Okanagan-West Kootenay was introduced in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

New Democrat MP Richard Cannings introduced Bill C-360, an act to amend the Navigation Protection Act.

If passed, certain lakes and rivers in the South Okanagan and West Kootenay regions would be added to the navigable waters listed for protection under the act.

This change would fulfill an NDP campaign commitment and reverse changes made by the previous Conservative government in the last parliament. 

“One of the more damaging legacies of the Harper Conservative government was the gutting of the Navigable Waters Act," said Cannings. “With this bill, I am proposing to place back under protection some of the most vital and important lakes and rivers in our region, waterways that have sustained our communities and rightfully hold a special place in our hearts.”

He said Bill C-360 also represents a change for the Liberal government to follow through on its campaign promise to reverse Conservative changes to the act.

“The Liberals were elected on many promises, including the changes that I am proposing here," said Cannings. “It is my sincere hope that the government will remain true to their word, act on the measures proposed in this bill and not include their promises to protect Canada’s waterways to the pile of other broken promises that has been growing for the past year."

If passed into law, the bill will return protections to the following lakes and rivers:

  • Skaha Lake, Osoyoos Lake, Christina Lake, Box Lake, Summit Lake, Tugulnuit Lake, Vaseux Lake and Slocan Lake
  • Okanagan River, Granby River, Christina Creek, Kettle River, Pend d’Orielle River and Slocan River
Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

40645
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
2692762
5731 Anderson Rd
4 bedrooms 4 baths
$1,100,000
more details
42641




Send us your News Tips!


42166


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Nighty
Nighty Penticton SPCA >


42751


Syria’s goalkeeper forgets he has a leg, punches the ball halfway down the field

Must Watch
Goalkeepers will generally punt or throw the ball out from their penalty area. Occasionally they’ll drop the ball and pass...
Best of Seven – Selfies June 15, 2017
Galleries
It’s okay to be your selfie! Choose your favourite below!
Old man jamming out to Metallica
Must Watch
I think it’s safe to say that this is who we all want to be...
Daily Dose – June 15, 2017
Daily Dose
A super sized Daily Dose is here!
Daily Dose – June 15, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Future generations clearly browse The Tango.
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42246