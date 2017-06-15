SS Sicamous hosting pirates

Photo: Tourism Penticton

The SS Sicamous will be invaded by a mob of little swashbucklers this Father’s Day for the 4th annual children's pirate festival.

Nineteen stations will be hidden around the historic paddlewheeler and on the nearby grass, giving families a unique way to explore the ship.

“We had to rearrange things a little bit because of the high water, but things will still be going ahead,” organizer Jessie Dunlop said.

Last year, the event attracted over 150 kids in pirate gear, with Dunlop hoping to exceed that this time around.

The day costs $5 per child, and is free for parents.

“We are raising funds for the boat, but it's also more just to get families involved, to get people that haven’t been on board to get them to come inside the ship and experience it in different ways,” Dunlop said.

A highlight will see a 30 foot tall inflatable climbing mountain, donated by True North rentals. A BBQ will be providing food, as will Locolanding.

The event runs from 1 to 3 p.m. on June 18.