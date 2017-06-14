42598

Penticton  

Lacrosse game car giveaway

The South Okanagan Flames Lacrosse team will be giving away a car to a lucky fan next week.

Everyone in attendance at the final Flames regular season game on June 19 against the Kamloops Venom will be entered in a draw to win a 1999 Mercury Sable.

Flames Lacrosse will also donate $2 for every person in attendance to the School District 67 breakfast program, which provides a nutritious breakfast for kids every morning.

Cannery Brewing is also hosting a beer garden, with DJ Joey cranking out the music.

Game time is 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Arena. 

