Lacrosse game car giveaway

Photo: Contributed The car up for grabs

The South Okanagan Flames Lacrosse team will be giving away a car to a lucky fan next week.

Everyone in attendance at the final Flames regular season game on June 19 against the Kamloops Venom will be entered in a draw to win a 1999 Mercury Sable.

Flames Lacrosse will also donate $2 for every person in attendance to the School District 67 breakfast program, which provides a nutritious breakfast for kids every morning.

Cannery Brewing is also hosting a beer garden, with DJ Joey cranking out the music.

Game time is 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Arena.