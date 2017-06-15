Community market opens

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

The Naramata Community Market got off to a strong start Wednesday at Wharf Park.

Farmers, artists, bakers, musicians and more took part in the colourful market near Okanagan Lake.

"We have lots to offer in this gorgeous setting," said market manager Laurel Burnham. "And we feel very pleased to be here again and glad our park is above water."

The market was started in 2008, according to Burnham, and continues to grow every year.

All summer long there will be a mix of farmers, bakers and local crafters.

There will also be a variety of Naramata Bench wineries represented at the market.

"There will be an emphasis on local crafters, farmers and food producers," said Burnham. "Because a lot of Naramata people make a living through the work of their hands."

The market will host a cherry pit spitting contest in mid-July, and an opportunity to meet the Syrian family who live in the village.

The nearby thrift store will also stay open until 4 p.m. on Wednesdays.

"I love this, it's just the right size for me and good company," said Laurie Delia, with Delia's Thought Bubble.

The market is from 3 to 6 p.m. every Wednesday at Wharf Park until Sept. 6.