42377
42993

Penticton  

Community market opens

- | Story: 199507

The Naramata Community Market got off to a strong start Wednesday at Wharf Park.

Farmers, artists, bakers, musicians and more took part in the colourful market near Okanagan Lake.

"We have lots to offer in this gorgeous setting," said market manager Laurel Burnham. "And we feel very pleased to be here again and glad our park is above water."

The market was started in 2008, according to Burnham, and continues to grow every year.

All summer long there will be a mix of farmers, bakers and local crafters.

There will also be a variety of Naramata Bench wineries represented at the market.

"There will be an emphasis on local crafters, farmers and food producers," said Burnham. "Because a lot of Naramata people make a living through the work of their hands."

The market will host a cherry pit spitting contest in mid-July, and an opportunity to meet the Syrian family who live in the village.

The nearby thrift store will also stay open until 4 p.m. on Wednesdays.

"I love this, it's just the right size for me and good company," said Laurie Delia, with Delia's Thought Bubble.

The market is from 3 to 6 p.m. every Wednesday at Wharf Park until Sept. 6.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

39181
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3105013
855 Kiniski Road
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$524,800
more details
42641




Send us your News Tips!


42771


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Chester
Chester Penticton SPCA >


42711


Daily Dose – June 15, 2017

Daily Dose
A super sized Daily Dose is here!
Daily Dose – June 15, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Future generations clearly browse The Tango.
Coldplay debut new app designed by Brian Eno
Music
Coldplay have recruited veteran rocker Brian Eno to create a...
People having a worse day than you
Galleries
Cheer up friend! Just when you thought you were having a rough...
People having a worse day than you (2)
Galleries
Just remember, it could be worse…
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38890