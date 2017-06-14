City wants input on parking

Photo: Colin Dacre City staff speaking with the public on Lakeshore Dr. June 14

Staff with the City of Penticton hit the streets Wednesday to talk parking.

A review of the city’s parking strategy was requested by staff in March after pushback from the community over parking meters being proposed for Lakeshore Drive. Some residents in new expanded “resident only” parking neighbourhoods were also unhappy about being drafted into the program.

“Before we make decisions, we really want to get that feedback from the community and their priorities,” said director of development services Anthony Haddad.

Haddad said paid parking generates between $350,000 to $400,000 per year for the city, with the majority coming from the downtown core. While some concerns have surfaced about the parking situation downtown, Haddad says it is the parking meters along the waterfront that have elicited the strongest feedback.

“Definitely going from free parking to a paid parking situation along the lake is something that has raised a number of concerns,” he said standing on Lakeshore Drive. “And that is what we are here trying to address, and trying to hear from the community before were bring back council some recommendations.”

Seasonal parking rules, to deal with the influx of tourists along the waterfront in summer months could be a possibility, said Haddad. But at this point, staff are working to gather feedback and opinions from the community.

Residents are being asked to fill out an online survey on the topic, which can be found here.