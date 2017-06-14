41044
Gallery: Truck pull for MD

The Penticton Fire Department held its annual fire truck pull on Saturday at the farmer’s market.

Several teams competed in the third annual event, a fundraiser for muscular dystrophy.

Local photographer Mike Biden caught the action Saturday morning, a gallery can be viewed above. Fundraising totals are still being counted.

 

