Gallery: Truck pull for MD

Penticton Fire Department truck pull
The Penticton Fire Department held its annual fire truck pull on Saturday at the farmer’s market.
Several teams competed in the third annual event, a fundraiser for muscular dystrophy.
Local photographer Mike Biden caught the action Saturday morning, a gallery can be viewed above. Fundraising totals are still being counted.