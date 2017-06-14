Photo: RDOS The subdivision's site plan

A public information session is being held Thursday evening at the Naramata Centre about a 68-lot subdivision proposed for the Arawana Bench Lands.

The MMM Group is looking to develop the property adjacent to Arawana Creek into lots that average 1,500 square metres, including 12 lots for duplexes.

The developer says feedback gathered from residential buyers in Naramata has shown a excess of high priced homes on large lots.

“Our strategy to increase the residential density on this site will significantly reduce the sales price of the lots and therefore allow for wider socioeconomic and age group access,” the groups rational to the RDOS states.

MMM Group says an economic benefit study for the proposed neighbourhood in 2006 documented $295M in capital investments for housing and community development.

The information session runs from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Naramata Centre at 3375 3rd Street.