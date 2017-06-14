41367

Penticton  

Deep water intake mulled

- | Story: 199480

The developers behind a controversial 380-unit seniors development proposed in Summerland appear to be zeroing in on a contingency water source for the local hatchery.

In a recent letter to Summerland council, project manager Malek Tawashy says that although it's the most expensive option, a deep water intake looks like it will provide water closest to the hatchery’s current source at Shaughnessy Springs.  

The Freshwater Fisheries Society of B.C. has been asking for a backup water source, which could be activated should something impact Shaughnessy Springs during construction or facility operation.

Tawashy’s letter states Lark Enterprises will also look at drilling a well if the lake option is not viable.

“However, at this time we are committed to working with the District of Summerland in developing a deep water intake as the contingency water supply to be provided for the FFSBC,” he writes.

Water samples pulled by Larratt Aquatic on May 16 in front of the Summerland hatchery at a depth of 20 and 30 metres tested well within Ministry of Environment guidelines for the support of aquatic life. Given the heavy rains and increased creek flows at the time, the engineering firm stated the test results likely represent a worst-case freshet situation.

Despite the progress, Summerland Director of Development Services Dean Strachan noted on Wednesday that “nothing is secured at this point, the discussion on these options with involved parties need to take place.”

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More Penticton News

43020
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3088134
4882 Canyon Ridge Crescent
6 bedrooms 4 baths
$1,350,000
more details
42311




Send us your News Tips!


38264


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Chester
Chester Penticton SPCA >


42443


People having a worse day than you

Galleries
Cheer up friend! Just when you thought you were having a rough day, these people will definitely make you feel better about...
People having a worse day than you (2)
Galleries
Just remember, it could be worse…
‘Planet Earth’ is way better with Snoop Dogg narrating
Must Watch
We didn’t think it would be possible to make Planet Earth...
Kate Winslet refuses to employ domestic help
Showbiz
Kate Winslet refuses to employ domestic staff as she wants her...
Weird Wednesday – June 14, 2017
Galleries
Welcome to our “Are you sure about that?” edition of...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40050