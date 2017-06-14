Deep water intake mulled

Photo: Contributed The proposed site for the project

The developers behind a controversial 380-unit seniors development proposed in Summerland appear to be zeroing in on a contingency water source for the local hatchery.

In a recent letter to Summerland council, project manager Malek Tawashy says that although it's the most expensive option, a deep water intake looks like it will provide water closest to the hatchery’s current source at Shaughnessy Springs.

The Freshwater Fisheries Society of B.C. has been asking for a backup water source, which could be activated should something impact Shaughnessy Springs during construction or facility operation.

Tawashy’s letter states Lark Enterprises will also look at drilling a well if the lake option is not viable.

“However, at this time we are committed to working with the District of Summerland in developing a deep water intake as the contingency water supply to be provided for the FFSBC,” he writes.

Water samples pulled by Larratt Aquatic on May 16 in front of the Summerland hatchery at a depth of 20 and 30 metres tested well within Ministry of Environment guidelines for the support of aquatic life. Given the heavy rains and increased creek flows at the time, the engineering firm stated the test results likely represent a worst-case freshet situation.

Despite the progress, Summerland Director of Development Services Dean Strachan noted on Wednesday that “nothing is secured at this point, the discussion on these options with involved parties need to take place.”