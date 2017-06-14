Shooter found not guilty

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

A South Okanagan man who admitted to shooting his roommate was acquitted on all charges Wednesday evening in Penticton.

Matthew Cameron, 33, was found not guilty of aggravated assault and using a firearm to commit an indictable offence in connection to an incident in Naramata in 2015.

Cameron's family wept as the verdict was read out, with the newly exonerated man telling reporters he's "just happy to have my life back," as he left the courthouse.

His lawyer, Don Skogstad, commented that the "jury saw where the truth lay."

The jury returned the verdict after a full day of deliberations which began on Wednesday morning, following a five day trial.

Skogstad successfully argued that his client shot Kyle Miller in self defence, during confrontation at the pair's home following a day of drinking. Cameron had testified that he snatched a shotgun from Miller's hands and shot him in the leg as he was falling down.

The prosecution argued, unsuccessfully, that Cameron had shot Miller out of rage, not fear for his life.