Penticton  

Penticton on the Ale Trail

Penticton has become the latest community to join the B.C. Ale Trail.

With five craft breweries and one of the provinces longest running craft beer festivals, the Okanagan Fest of Ale, the city has become a leader in B.C. craft beer.

Tin Whistle Brewing and the Barley Mill Brewpub ignited the local scene two decades ago, with new energy provided by Cannery Brewing, Bad Tattoo Brewing and the latest addition, Highway 97 Brewing.

“Penticton has been a leader of the Okanagan craft beer scene for more than 20 years and we are very proud of our breweries, which include some of BC's oldest and newest craft breweries,” said Thom Tischik, executive director of Travel Penticton.

“Many of our visitors love to soak up the sunshine on one of our fabulous beaches, while walking along the boardwalks, or during a leisurely afternoon float down the river channel. Regardless of the activity you choose, a delicious and refreshing craft beer from Penticton enhances the experience. We’re excited to be on the BC Ale Trail.”

The B.C. Ale Trail website provides suggestions for tourists who want to sample local beer, pointing them towards the breweries and complimentary tours or activities. It's a partnership between Destination British Columbia and the BC Craft Brewers Guild. Other brewing hot spots like Port Moody and Victoria are listed, with more communities, like Kelowna, to be added this summer.

“There is a funny saying amongst winemakers that a gallon of beer is needed to produce a bottle of wine. So having an ale trail right in the heart of wine country makes a lot of sense,” said Paul Kamon, executive director, Sunshine Coast Tourism.

“Seeing the BC Ale Trail growing and connecting our communities is very exciting to see. It offers a novel and authentic way to experience our region’s world-class breweries while exploring one of the planet’s most diverse and inspiring landscapes.“

