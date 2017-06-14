Pedalling for mental health

Photo: Contributed Mare and Jeremy

This year’s Canadian Mental Health Association “Ride Don’t Hide” event will carry extra significance in Penticton on June 25, with the recent death of one of the event’s organizers.

Jeremy McGoran took his own life on June 9, leaving behind his wife, Mare, and six-year-old son Thomas. McGoran was a former local radio personality who publicly spoke last year about his battle with depression. Before his death, he was a board member of the local CMHA branch and spokesman for the “Ride Don’t Hide” event.

“Jeremy’s passing is a huge loss to the community, the CMHA family and to the many people who were impacted and inspired by his personal story,” says Colleen Caron, Board President, CMHA South Okanagan Similkameen. “Jeremy will be forever remembered for his bravery and honesty in speaking openly about his struggles in the hope of motivating others to do likewise.”

On June 25, an estimated 150 people from the Penticton community will join tens of thousands across the nation to pedal towards ending the stigma of mental illness.

"The tragic loss of Jeremy McGoran this past weekend both saddens me and galvanizes me to take further action,” says Michael Schratter, founder and national spokesperson for Ride Don’t Hide.

Schratter says male suicide is the leading cause of death across several age categories, with 3,000 families impacted each year.

“I strongly believe that the high mortality rate is in a large part a result of a society that still teaches the false and foolish notion that men should stay silent when in times of emotional turmoil. It is my hope that events such as Ride Don’t Hide will address these unhealthy stereotypes and put an end to the shame and stigma experienced by too many men," he said.

Registration remains open online for cyclists of all ages and skill levels. Cost is $45 for adults and youth, and free for kids 12 and under. You can also register on the day of the event at 8:00 a.m., with the ride starting at 8:30 a.m. at Penticton’s KVR Middle School. A free BBQ is included.

A public funeral service for Jeremy McGoran will take place on June 19 at 2 p.m. inside the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre. An online fundraiser has also been launched to support the Mare and her son.