Penticton  

Fun with dad on Sunday

Discovery House's Family Fun Father's Day Picnic is happening this Sunday in Penticton.

The event will include road hockey, kids games, a dunk tank and more.

The goal of Discovery House is to return fathers to children and sons to families. Their mission is to provide a safe, supportive and holistic environment to men seeking recovery from addiction.

The event is from noon to 3 p.m. at the Skaha Lake Sports Court.

A Children’s Pirate Festival at the SS Sicamous will take place from 1 to 3 p.m., Sunday.

People are invited to come for an afternoon of pirate-themed fun and mayhem for the whole family.

Activities will take place on board the paddlewheeler, in the park and on the beach.

They will have a range of games and activities to enjoy, including a bouncy castle, crafts, digging for treasure, racing rubber ducks and a scavenger hunt inside the Sicamous.

Funds raised will go to the SS Sicamous Society, for repairs and restorations on the ships in Heritage Park.

