Aboriginal Day this week

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer Readying for last year's Aboriginal Day

The En’owkin Centre and Okanagan School of the Arts are working together for a second year to celebrate Aboriginal Day here in Penticton on June 21.

The day will begin with a sunrise ceremony on Green Mountain Road, followed by a drop in period from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ooknakane Friendship Centre, 146 Ellis Street, where anyone can take part in smudging, prayer, teepee teachings and traditional food.

The Shatford Centre, 760 Main Street, will then host a mini-pow wow, starting at 4 p.m., including dancing, drumming, vendors and entertainment.

The day aims to strengthen and connect the Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities of the city.

After the official opening, the public is invited to enter the Shatford to enjoy the Resurgence Exhibition, curated by Dr. Michelle Jack and Ann Doyon.

The opening will be followed by a community feast with entertainment, during and after dinner.

The exhibition will feature some of the Okanagan’s finest Indigenous artists, which will be running until Sept. 10.

For additional information phone 250-770-7668 or e-mail [email protected]