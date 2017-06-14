42877

Penticton  

Ramping up the bug fight

- | Story: 199378

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen says it is stepping up its fight against mosquitos in response to the amount of standing water and flood conditions throughout the region.

Crews are heading back out in a helicopter on Wednesday to drop larvicide into standing water that ground crews are not able to reach. The larvicide kills mosquito and biting black flies while they are still in the water, and does not harm other insects, amphibians, reptiles, fish, birds or mammals.

This is the second time this season the RDOS has taken to the air to fight the bugs. 

“Due to this year's flooding, the region will likely experience increased nuisance mosquito issues in 2018, as mosquitos lay eggs in wet ground,” an RDOS news release reads.

Those eggs stay viable, even in dry conditions, for up to a decade, waiting for the next high water when they will hatch and begin to develop.

Residents are urged to clear their property of all standing water, and check for items such as tires, pool covers, ponds and plant pots.

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More Penticton News

39830
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3050775
1675 Lindsay Dr.
5 bedrooms 3 baths
$799,900
more details
42025




Send us your News Tips!


42711


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Chester
Chester Penticton SPCA >


38264


How an F1 steering wheel works

Must Watch
All those buttons and no cruise control
A world where animals are comically round and bouncy
Must Watch
As humans become progressively rounder, why not see how animals...
Daily Dose – June 14 2017
Daily Dose
We’re breaking the rules in today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – June 14 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
“Wait, what?”
Jerry Seinfeld slams the Kardashians
Showbiz
Veteran comedian Jerry Seinfeld refuses to let his children watch...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38539