Ramping up the bug fight

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen says it is stepping up its fight against mosquitos in response to the amount of standing water and flood conditions throughout the region.

Crews are heading back out in a helicopter on Wednesday to drop larvicide into standing water that ground crews are not able to reach. The larvicide kills mosquito and biting black flies while they are still in the water, and does not harm other insects, amphibians, reptiles, fish, birds or mammals.

This is the second time this season the RDOS has taken to the air to fight the bugs.

“Due to this year's flooding, the region will likely experience increased nuisance mosquito issues in 2018, as mosquitos lay eggs in wet ground,” an RDOS news release reads.

Those eggs stay viable, even in dry conditions, for up to a decade, waiting for the next high water when they will hatch and begin to develop.

Residents are urged to clear their property of all standing water, and check for items such as tires, pool covers, ponds and plant pots.