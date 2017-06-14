Pawnshop against bike theft

Photo: Contributed Mike's Pawnbrokers is covering the fee to join 529 Garage

A local pawnshop is stepping up to help fight bike theft.

Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth says Mike’s Pawnbrokers will be covering the $5 fee to join the Project 529 bike registration program for the next month.

“When I went to the local pawn shops and asked them to stop selling bicycles and dealing in bicycles, Mike’s Pawn was the only one that stepped up and agreed to not do that anymore, to help curb the problem last fall,” he said.

RCMP Community Policing will be outside the shop at 333 Main Street on Saturday during the farmer's market to register bikes. Wrigglesworth estimates they have about 350 people signed up for the program, which launched in April.