42877

Penticton  

Pawnshop against bike theft

- | Story: 199376

A local pawnshop is stepping up to help fight bike theft.

Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth says Mike’s Pawnbrokers will be covering the $5 fee to join the Project 529 bike registration program for the next month.

“When I went to the local pawn shops and asked them to stop selling bicycles and dealing in bicycles, Mike’s Pawn was the only one that stepped up and agreed to not do that anymore, to help curb the problem last fall,” he said.

RCMP Community Policing will be outside the shop at 333 Main Street on Saturday during the farmer's market to register bikes. Wrigglesworth estimates they have about 350 people signed up for the program, which launched in April.

 

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More Penticton News

40947
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3050775
1675 Lindsay Dr.
5 bedrooms 3 baths
$799,900
more details




Send us your News Tips!


41479


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Chester
Chester Penticton SPCA >


39831


How an F1 steering wheel works

Must Watch
All those buttons and no cruise control
A world where animals are comically round and bouncy
Must Watch
As humans become progressively rounder, why not see how animals...
Daily Dose – June 14 2017
Daily Dose
We’re breaking the rules in today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – June 14 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
“Wait, what?”
Jerry Seinfeld slams the Kardashians
Showbiz
Veteran comedian Jerry Seinfeld refuses to let his children watch...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40050