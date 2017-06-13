42877
Checking Memorial's feet

A team of engineers are digging up the timber piles of Memorial Arena in Penticton this week, testing them as a part of a larger audit of the building’s health.

“Essentially we have to excavate down enough to get a sampling of the timber, they are going to drill into it, pull out a wood sample, take it back to their lab and determine what kind of condition its in,” said Bregje Kozak, Penticton Manager of Facilities.

The team is going to be working its way around the building, digging up every reachable piling one by one, backfilling behind them.

Kozak says the city doesn’t have a good copy of the original drawings of the building, completed in 1951, so they have learned as they dig.

“It turns out there are four piles under each arch base, and there is nine arches, so 18 bases,” she said.

The results of the study into the arena footing will be released as a part of the overall Memorial Arena assessment study which is due out in a “couple of weeks.”

The City of Penticton is also carrying out a detailed study on McLaren Arena, and a feasibility study for a new arena on the SOEC campus. The whole project was commissioned by the Arena Task Force after it determined the City of Penticton needs at minimum, four arenas to properly serve the community.

