Penticton  

Going shopping on drugs

A woman, high on methamphetamine and GHB, spent the night in jail after losing her keys and creating a scene in the Wal-Mart parking lot on Monday night.

Police were called to the Wal-Mart at about 9:45 p.m. for a report of a possibly impaired woman trying to enter a vehicle.

“The female had lost her keys and was not able to get into the rental vehicle, which incidentally was supposed to be returned to the rental company on May 17,” said Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth, who added two dogs were sitting “comfortably” inside the car.

Wrigglesworth said the woman admitted to taking GHB, commonly known as the date rape drug, and methamphetamine within the hour, and told police she did not know how she got to Wal-Mart.

She was placed in cells until she sobered up and released without charge. The dogs were seized. 

