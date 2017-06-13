Funeral set for McGoran

Photo: Contributed Mare and Jeremy

A public funeral service for Jeremy McGoran will take place on June 19 at 2 p.m. inside the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

McGoran, a former Penticton radio host and mental health advocate, took his own life on June 9, leaving behind his wife, Mare, and six-year-old son, Thomas.

McGoran spoke publicly about his battle with depression last year, and had been working with the Canadian Mental Health Foundation to organize the local “Ride Don’t Hide” fundraiser.

An online fundraiser has been launched to support the Mare and her son.