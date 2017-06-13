42877

Penticton  

Rash of vehicle break-ins

The Penticton RCMP is looking into a rash of vehicle burglaries in a neighbourhood over the weekend.

On Sunday morning, police received reports of four thefts from vehicles on McDonald Street, where cars were rummaged through with change and sunglasses stolen.

Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth says the thefts are suspected to have occurred at around 4 a.m. when three males were seen in the area, one on a bicycle. The thefts are also possibly linked to a smaller black pickup truck spotted by neighbours.

Police continue to investigate.

 

