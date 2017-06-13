Shooting in jury's hands

Photo: Contributed

A Penticton jury will now decide if Matthew Cameron was justified in shooting his roommate in self-defence during a dispute at their home in Naramata in 2015.

The prosecution and defence delivered closing remarks Tuesday morning, with the judge to deliver his charge later in the afternoon.

Defense lawyer Don Skogstad painted the victim, Kyle Miller, as a “liar and a bully” who physically abused and intimidated his much smaller client.

“Kyle Miller is a criminal, who doesn’t face any charges,” Skogstad said, referring to alleged weapons violations and assaults the court heard during the five day trial. “When you play with fire, you might get burnt. If you bring out a firearm, it might go badly for you.”

When Cameron took the stand last week, he testified that he snatched the shotgun from his roommate’s hands and shot him in the leg in self defence as he fell to the floor. Cameron’s mother also testified that Miller threw her aside during the confrontation.

Skogstad asked the jury to avoid letting their feelings about the recent property crime wave in Penticton have any impact on the eventual verdict, “it’s not for you to send a message to the justice system using this case, where you have some power.”

Crown prosecutor John Swanson argued that Cameron shot Miller out of anger, not fear for his life.

Last week the court heard that the confrontation between Miller and Cameron in Naramata followed a day of boating which was ruined after the vessel broke down. While driving home, Miller slapped Cameron when he honked the horn outside a home where they were trying to buy cocaine.

When Cameron returned to home with his mother to fetch some of his things, the confrontation occurred, and the defence and prosecution's stories go in different directions.

Both sides argue that the other man first produced the gun.

“He was being the same obnoxious jerk that he’d been all day, fair enough, there is a big difference between that, however, and threatening him with death or bodily harm,” Swanson told the jury. “There were alternatives available to Matthew Cameron, he didn’t need to shoot Kyle Miller.”

Swanson also disputed Cameron’s claim that he disarmed Miller, stating it wasn’t physically possible, calling the story untrue. The prosecution also argued that Cameron and his mother’s version of the events doesn’t take into account where or how Miller produced the shotgun.

“The evidence is overwhelming, he was acting out of anger, not fear,” he concluded.