Immigrants in the workforce

Photo: OK College CONNECT 2017 will run at Okanagan College Penticton on June 15

Okanagan College Penticton is hosting a public forum for immigrant job seekers and regional employers to meet, network and learn from each other.

CONNECT 2017 is being held by the South Okanagan Similkameen Local Immigration Partnership, and will include a workshop on diversity issues to the workplace, a resource and job fair, employer and immigrant panel discussions and a networking event.

“Labour market studies show that the labour force in the South Okanagan Similkameen region is not growing fast enough to meet employers’ needs for workers and demonstrates that new immigrants are an important source of skilled and experienced workers,” said Doug Holmes, SOSLIP Co-chair.

“Employers and immigrants have indicated that they want to be part of the solution. CONNECT 2017 gives us the opportunity to bridge the conversation and learn more about newcomer barriers to employment.”

The event is being held on Thursday June 15 from 8:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m.

More information can be found here.