41717

Penticton  

Homicide suspect released

- | Story: 199325

The Penticton RCMP has released the female suspect arrested following Monday's domestic homicide on Woodlands Drive, without charge. 

Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth said the victim, a 63-year-old man, was in a relationship with the woman at the time of the incident. Next of kin has not been notified yet.

Neighbours of the couple, who lived at 1154 Woodlands Drive, described the pair on Monday as reserved, who kept to themselves. Neighbours had never noticed police at the home prior to Monday morning. 

“They would squabble a bit,” said a resident of the street. “But nothing serious.”

Police believe the homicide is an isolated incident, with no risk to public safety.

This is the third homicide of 2017 for the South Okanagan.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Penticton News

42809
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3065562
650 Alder Street
4 bedrooms 4 baths
$710,000
more details
40906




Send us your News Tips!


42443


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Bebe
Bebe Penticton SPCA >


42518


We’re jealous of the two novices who got to pilot this prototype hovering aircraft

Must Watch
The Kitty Hawk is a one-of-a-kind, all-electric aircraft designed to fly over water. These lucky fools got to try out the beta...
Awesome moments caught on camera
Galleries
These awesome photos were taken in the right place at the right...
Awesome moments caught on camera (2)
Galleries
Perfect timing is everything
Horse named “Horsey McHorseface” pulls away for first Australian win
Must Watch
I wish I was at that race. I feel like I would have won a bunch...
Daily Dose – June 13, 2017
Daily Dose
Our most majestic Daily Dose yet is here
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
34932
39499