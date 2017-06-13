Homicide suspect released

Photo: Colin Dacre A taped off walkway between Woodlands Drive and Steward Place, June 12

The Penticton RCMP has released the female suspect arrested following Monday's domestic homicide on Woodlands Drive, without charge.

Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth said the victim, a 63-year-old man, was in a relationship with the woman at the time of the incident. Next of kin has not been notified yet.

Neighbours of the couple, who lived at 1154 Woodlands Drive, described the pair on Monday as reserved, who kept to themselves. Neighbours had never noticed police at the home prior to Monday morning.

“They would squabble a bit,” said a resident of the street. “But nothing serious.”

Police believe the homicide is an isolated incident, with no risk to public safety.

This is the third homicide of 2017 for the South Okanagan.