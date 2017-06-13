42377
39499

Penticton  

Planning for the cleanup

- | Story: 199292

While crews with the City of Penticton are still working to armour the waterfront of Okanagan Lake, preliminary planning is starting for the massive cleanup to follow.

Penticton Fire and B.C. Wildfire crews have placed well over 100,000 sandbags along Okanagan Lake, protecting infrastructure such at the walkway along Lakeshore Drive.

Chief Administrative Officer Peter Weeber says the city should be fully funded by the province for the cleanup, but logistical challenges remain.

For one, sandbags will need to be removed and trucked away to a dump site; a possible a gravel pit or other area of city property. Environmental regulations prohibit simply cutting open the bags and dumping the sand on the beach.

Weeber says the City of Penticton has two teams, one for the high-water response and another for demobilization, “as the water starts dropping, they will start getting the resources together.”

He says the city will start formalizing its cleanup plan next week.

Once the water is low enough, the city is also going to hold a community cleanup, allowing residents to help clear the beaches of debris. 

In a news release Monday, the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen also noted that advance planning for the removal of sandbags is underway. The RDOS also asks residents to stay off sandbag walls and tiger dams in the meantime.

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More Penticton News

41380
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3051827
1088 Sunset Drive
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$848,000
more details
39549




Send us your News Tips!


39334


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Bebe
Bebe Penticton SPCA >


40230


Daily Dose – June 13, 2017

Daily Dose
Our most majestic Daily Dose yet is here
Daily Dose – June 13, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Really, there’s nothing all that smart to be seen here.
Reese Witherspoon: ‘Turning 40 was liberating’
Showbiz
Reese Witherspoon enjoys the confidence that growing older has...
Motivational Monday – June 12, 2017
Galleries
Never forget that you have the power to change your world.
Motivational Monday – June 12, 2017 (2)
Galleries
All you need is a bit of motivation to seize the day.
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
34932
39499