Penticton  

MLA against compost plant

Boundary Similkameen MLA Linda Larson has come out opposed to a regional compost and biosolids plant proposed for the Marron Valley.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen recently wrapped up public consultation on the project, with a property on PIB territory in the Marron Valley being considered alongside the Summerland landfill.

The RDOS is looking to move the organic compost facility out of the increasingly cramped Campbell Mountain Landfill, with the possibility of moving wastewater treatment sludge compost operations with it.

Summerland council has received a barrage of emails opposed to the idea there, while residents in the Marron Valley, while fewer in numbers, are just as opposed.

“My job is to represent those people, and the people have spoken quite clearly, and quite loudly,” said Larson, whose constituents have been voicing concerns about odour and traffic in the area.

Larson says she sees the value in the facility, but would like to see the other options studied by the RDOS which did not make the shortlist.

“There is bound to be other locations accessible by road that would be suitable for this, up and out of the valley,” she said, implying that the plant doesn’t fit in Summerland either.

“If you cannot sit outside of your home, then your quality of life just got shot,” she said.

The RDOS would need the approval of Summerland council if they wanted to place the facility there, so the Marron Valley location is viewed as the favourite.

