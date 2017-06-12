States of emergency lifted

Photo: OliverDailyNews Hester Creek jumped its banks May

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is lifting local states of emergency in the neighbourhoods and properties around three Oliver-area creeks.

Due to a reduction in snowpack volumes and weather forecasts, addresses around Tinhorn, Hester and Testalinden Creeks are no longer under a local state of emergency. Evacuation alerts for the properties were lifted Saturday. The full list of addresses can be viewed here.

The final evacuation order in Olalla has also been rescinded.

The RDOS is warning the public to continue to monitor at-risk areas, as water flows along creeks can still change very quickly due to weather.