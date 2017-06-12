Home of the future visiting

42377
The Telus Future Home is visiting Penticton, showing off what the company believes will be the home of tomorrow.

The 585-square-foot internet-of-things demonstration has been travelling the province since February, visiting communities that have recently had Telus fibre optic internet service installed.

The space features networked appliances, like a fridge that keeps inventory and suggests recipes for what you have inside. A conceptual countertop food scanner also provide nutritional information. 

A stationary exercise bike allows riders to race with riders around the globe. A health scanner takes body measurements and relays them directly to a healthcare professional. The front door is locked with facial recognition, while the stove can be cleaned hands-free with UV light.

The Future Home will be open to the public until June 16 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Canadian Tire Parking lot. The demonstration will travel to Kelowna for June 21 and 25.

