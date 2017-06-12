42877

Penticton  

Guiding the Sicamous home

- | Story: 199262

Pile driving crews are at work today around the historic SS Sicamous in Penticton, preparing for when Okanagan Lake finally drops.

As the lake level comes down, the Sicamous only has one shot to fall into the correct position, so fastening points are being driven into the lake bed to guide the historic paddlewheeler into place.

“Then, also in the future, if this ever happens again, there is something for it to be tied off to,” said City of Penticton GM of infrastructure, Mitch Moroziuk.

A violent storm last month shifted the Sicamous, pivoting it out of place. Crews spent the next night pulling the ship back into place. It has been floating since the middle of May.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Penticton News

42057
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3064261
3461 11Ave NE
4+ bedrooms
$998,000
more details
40928




Send us your News Tips!


42711


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Bebe
Bebe Penticton SPCA >


41479


Motivational Monday – June 12, 2017

Galleries
Never forget that you have the power to change your world.
Motivational Monday – June 12, 2017 (2)
Galleries
All you need is a bit of motivation to seize the day.
Alex Honnold’s rope-free climb up El Capitan is making us feel faint
Must Watch
These hair-raising moments are the first video footage from...
Britney Spears’ Instagram account targeted by Russian hackers – report
Music
Britney Spears' Instagram account was reportedly used to...
Huh?
Must Watch
You can hear the kindness in his “huh?”
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38020
39499