Guiding the Sicamous home

Photo: Mike Biden Pile driving crews working on Monday

Pile driving crews are at work today around the historic SS Sicamous in Penticton, preparing for when Okanagan Lake finally drops.

As the lake level comes down, the Sicamous only has one shot to fall into the correct position, so fastening points are being driven into the lake bed to guide the historic paddlewheeler into place.

“Then, also in the future, if this ever happens again, there is something for it to be tied off to,” said City of Penticton GM of infrastructure, Mitch Moroziuk.

A violent storm last month shifted the Sicamous, pivoting it out of place. Crews spent the next night pulling the ship back into place. It has been floating since the middle of May.