Homicide in Penticton

Photo: Colin Dacre A taped off walkway between Woodlands Drive and Steward Place

RCMP in Penticton are investigating a murder this morning.

Just before 5 a.m., police responded to a sudden death they are calling a homicide, on Woodlands Drive.

Officers found a deceased male at the scene, "the victim of an apparent homicide."

One person is in custody, and the Penticton detachment's Serious Crime Unit and Forensic ID Section are working the case.

Police are releasing no other details at this time, until next of kin are notified.

A blue police awning and crime scene tape can be seen on a walkway at the scene, just off Woodlands Drive.