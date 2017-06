Photo: Skylar Noe-Vack

The Penticton Fire Department was called to the Mclaren Park Arena at about 7:15 a.m. Monday for a report of a car into a barrier.

Upon arrival, crews found a car that was hanging on the fencing. Both passengers were out of the car, with one of them complaining of neck pain, according to an eye witness.

