Voting for 'one horse town'

Voting is now open for the Coors Banquet One Horse Town contest.

Six finalists from across Canada have been announced, including Penticton, that will have a chance to host a free multi-headliner country concert this fall.

Darius Rucker, Jon Pardi, Jess Moskaluke and the James Barker Band could perform in Penticton if the city receives the most votes online.

Visiting camera crews let it slip last month that Penticton has been shortlisted, but the other five finalists announced today are: High River, Alberta; Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan; Orillia, Ontario; St. Georges de Beauce, Quebec and Paradise, Newfoundland.

“Through all the amazing entries in the first round of this year’s One Horse Town contest, it was clear to see the passion Canadians have for their hometowns,” says Chris Waldock, Sr. Marketing Director, Coors TM.

“Each year we see more and more Canadians sharing some big love for their small town. Nominations jumped this year, with over 2500 heartfelt submissions from across the country enter the contest, submit photos, and really show pride in where they’re from.”

Voting runs until July 9, with the grand prize winner announced July 12.