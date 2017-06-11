Propping up sandbags

Photo: Peter Weeber A wind event caused some damage to a wall of sandbags along Okanagan Lake Saturday.

Penticton fire crews were expected to replace sandbags along the waterfront at Okanagan Lake Sunday after a wind event on Saturday afternoon caused some damage to the wall.

"Most sandbagged areas held; various spots needing bag replacement," said Peter Weeber, the City of Penticton's chief administrative officer, in a short statement.

The fire crews were also to remove loose sandbags in the lake.

A small stretch of walkway near the pines that was under water was drained Saturday by public works staff. As well, a small section near Pier water sports was closed due to debris on the walkway.

That is expected to be cleaned on Monday, Weeber said.