Penticton  

Propping up sandbags

Penticton fire crews were expected to replace sandbags along the waterfront at Okanagan Lake Sunday after a wind event on Saturday afternoon caused some damage to the wall.

"Most sandbagged areas held; various spots needing bag replacement," said Peter Weeber, the City of Penticton's chief administrative officer, in a short statement.

The fire crews were also to remove loose sandbags in the lake.

A small stretch of walkway near the pines that was under water was drained Saturday by public works staff. As well, a small section near Pier water sports was closed due to debris on the walkway.

That is expected to be cleaned on Monday, Weeber said.

