On the sandbag line

UPDATE: 11:50 a.m.

Emergency crews from the B.C. Forestry Service were out on the line in Penticton Sunday morning, reinforcing a sandbag wall along the southern end of Okanagan Lake.

A wind event on Saturday afternoon caused damage to the sandbag wall although most of it held, said Peter Weeber, the City of Penticton's chief administrative officer.

The strong winds and wave action also caused further damage to Kiwanis walking pier.

"The last 60 feet is floating and appears to have detached from the piles in a few areas," Weeber said. "A visual inspection this morning revealed the main timbers are sitting one-and-a-half inches above piles in spots."

Loose guy wires on the navigational light were tightened, he said.

The area has been closed to the public for weeks.

ORIGINAL STORY: 9:36 a.m.

Penticton fire crews were expected to replace sandbags along the waterfront at Okanagan Lake Sunday after a wind event on Saturday afternoon caused some damage to the wall.

"Most sandbagged areas held; various spots needing bag replacement," said Peter Weeber, the City of Penticton's chief administrative officer, in a short statement.

The fire crews were also to remove loose sandbags in the lake.

A small stretch of walkway near the pines that was under water was drained Saturday by public works staff. As well, a small section near Pier water sports was closed due to debris on the walkway.

That is expected to be cleaned on Monday, Weeber said.