Evac alerts lifted

Photo: Oliver Daily News Hester Creek jumped its banks in May

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is advising that evacuation alerts have been lifted for homes along Tinhorn, Hester and Testalinden Creeks in the Oliver area.

Residents are advised to continue to montor the area and to keep away from all creeks and rivers as water flows can change quickly and banks become increasingingly undermined and unstable.

Report any sudden flow changes to the RDOS Emergency Operations Centre at 250-492-0237 and after hours to the Provincial Emergency hotline at 1-800-663-3456.

