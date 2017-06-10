42377
39499

Penticton  

Keep sandbags in place

- | Story: 199170

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is asking residents to keep all sandbags and other armouring in place.

Residents should be aware that in many places in the Okanagan and Similkameen, some floodwaters and groundwater are expected to continue to rise and the threat may not be over for some time.

It is also important to wait until all regional districts and municipalities throughout the Okanagan have developed safe measures for sandbag disposal.

There are many factors to be considered before sandbag removal is undertaken:

- Sand and sandbags should remain in place until further notification from your local authority.

- Sand and sandbags that have been in contact with floodwaters may be exposed to contaminants.

- Municipalities are putting measures in place to deal with the volume of sandbags (empty or full) and debris.

- Local landfills will need to be prepared to accept the elevated volumes of materials expected as recovery processes take place.

- The foreshores of the lakes in the Okanagan are habitat for many endangered or rare species, and any extra sand loading or sluffed sand could seriously affect these ecosystems.

Advance planning is underway with all levels of government and health authorities in response to flooding.

Directions for disposal and recovery will be provided once foreshore and infrastructure assessments have been made and action plans approved.

For more information, go here.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

40928
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3096579
#218-1999 Hwy.97s off Grizzly-West Kelowna
3 bedrooms 1 baths
$144,500
more details




Send us your News Tips!


38264


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Cloud
Cloud Penticton SPCA >


35575


Neymar attempts a crazy long-range shot across Hollywood Boulevard

Must Watch
An Olympic gold medal winner and star ftbol player for both Barcelona and Brazil, Neymar Jr added another credential to his name...
Michael Keaton saved pal’s life with Heimlich manoeuvre
Showbiz
Michael Keaton once saved a friend from choking by performing the...
Parenting memes that will make you LOL so hard it will wake up your kids
Galleries
The parenting struggle is real
Parenting memes that will make you LOL so hard it will wake up your kids (2)
Galleries
Can’t they install on/off switches on the kids?
Baby rhino is so very excited to go for a walk with his human friends
Uncategorized
His human friends are equally excited but also deeply nervous...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38784