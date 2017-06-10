Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer Keep sandbags in place

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is asking residents to keep all sandbags and other armouring in place.

Residents should be aware that in many places in the Okanagan and Similkameen, some floodwaters and groundwater are expected to continue to rise and the threat may not be over for some time.

It is also important to wait until all regional districts and municipalities throughout the Okanagan have developed safe measures for sandbag disposal.

There are many factors to be considered before sandbag removal is undertaken:

- Sand and sandbags should remain in place until further notification from your local authority.

- Sand and sandbags that have been in contact with floodwaters may be exposed to contaminants.

- Municipalities are putting measures in place to deal with the volume of sandbags (empty or full) and debris.

- Local landfills will need to be prepared to accept the elevated volumes of materials expected as recovery processes take place.

- The foreshores of the lakes in the Okanagan are habitat for many endangered or rare species, and any extra sand loading or sluffed sand could seriously affect these ecosystems.

Advance planning is underway with all levels of government and health authorities in response to flooding.

Directions for disposal and recovery will be provided once foreshore and infrastructure assessments have been made and action plans approved.

