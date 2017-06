Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

The city of Penticton is advising that protection along Okanagan Lake is holding but will need repairs on Sunday.

A portion of the walkway along the lake was flooded on Saturday, with people avoiding that section and walking around it.

The city continues to monitor the situation and Penticton flood watch information is available on the city's website.

