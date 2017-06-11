42377
Penticton  

Business as usual

It's business as usual for the most part in Naramata despite flooding which has impacted beaches, docks and some homes in the area.

Restaurants, stores, the Naramata Heritage Inn, pub and other businesses are all open and readying for the summer season ahead.

"In all honesty it may be affecting us a little bit," said Colleen Gunther, proprietor of the inn. "But businesses here are open and we are welcoming everyone to come out."

The already battered shoreline was hit hard by the storm that moved through Thursday afternoon.

But the village itself is unscathed.

Gunther said business was also good at the Naramata Pub and Grill which her husband manages.

The Naramata Store reports business as usual and will offer summer hours soon.

Eileen Meehan, owner of Sun n' Sup, said the business has been somewhat impacted by the weather and flooding but people keep coming to paddle board and cycle.

"We are definitely down a bit, but we are open for business and going strong," she said

She added that people have already started cleaning up the debris at Manitou beach, where the dock and swim platform were damaged in Thursday's storm.

Doug Woollard with the Naramata Centre said like many other locations in the valley, it has experienced higher water levels with their dock and the beach currently under water. 

The rest of the centre has not been impacted, however, and they are ready to welcome visitors this summer.

All of their accommodations, camping and RV spaces are ready for summer occupancy.

Many of their programs still have spaces available although some of the most popular ones are full.   

