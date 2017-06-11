42377
40211

Penticton  

BioBlitz a success

- | Story: 199162

The BioBlitz event held in the South Okanagan, Friday and Saturday, was a success according to organizers.

The region hosted one of 24 “bio blitzes” held this summer as a part of Canada 150.

"It's like a citizen science project where citizens are encouraged to identify as many species as they can in their local environment," said Tanya Brouwers, coordinator for the South Okanagan event. "And the weekend has been fantastic with lots of kids involved. For example last night in Oliver we saw lots of baby spade foot toads.

The local BioBlitz included eight walks through the region in different parks and protected areas.

Scientist/ experts led the walks asking participants to identity all the different species along the way from plants to birds and reptiles.

It ended Saturday afternoon at the Penticton Museum with a wrap up event featuring different species  like burrowing owls and spade foot toads and a chance to talk with organizers.

"The goal is really twofold, to engage the public and bring awareness of natural surroundings and  to increase Canada's national  database with all participants encouraged to take photos and upload them," said Brouwers.

For more details on upcoming BioBlitz events go here.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

42827
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3098389
#301 3815 Brown Road
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$172,900
more details
42311




Send us your News Tips!


42518


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Nighty
Nighty Penticton SPCA >


41263


Failed egg drop experiment

Must Watch
Dog train of thought: Hey look a ball! Why are they yelling at me Ball is mine! Stop! OMG the ball is leaking It tastes...
Daily Dose – June 11, 2017
Daily Dose
Jump in and take a dive through today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – June 11, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Take aim at the rest of today’s epic Daily Dose.
George Clooney will change twins’ nappies with ‘humor and joy’
Showbiz
George Clooney will be happy to tackle anything his newborn twins...
Neymar attempts a crazy long-range shot across Hollywood Boulevard
Must Watch
An Olympic gold medal winner and star ftbol player for both...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
34932