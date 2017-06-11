BioBlitz a success

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer A successful BioBlitz

The BioBlitz event held in the South Okanagan, Friday and Saturday, was a success according to organizers.

The region hosted one of 24 “bio blitzes” held this summer as a part of Canada 150.

"It's like a citizen science project where citizens are encouraged to identify as many species as they can in their local environment," said Tanya Brouwers, coordinator for the South Okanagan event. "And the weekend has been fantastic with lots of kids involved. For example last night in Oliver we saw lots of baby spade foot toads.

The local BioBlitz included eight walks through the region in different parks and protected areas.

Scientist/ experts led the walks asking participants to identity all the different species along the way from plants to birds and reptiles.

It ended Saturday afternoon at the Penticton Museum with a wrap up event featuring different species like burrowing owls and spade foot toads and a chance to talk with organizers.

"The goal is really twofold, to engage the public and bring awareness of natural surroundings and to increase Canada's national database with all participants encouraged to take photos and upload them," said Brouwers.

