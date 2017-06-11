42598
39499

Penticton  

Adventure Addiction fest

- | Story: 199161

People are invited to partake in a wide range of outdoor activities in Penticton this weekend.

The Adventure Addiction Festival, held by Hoodoo Adventures, is taking place Saturday and Sunday.

"It's about creating awareness and giving the opportunity for people to engage in outdoor activities in the Penticton area," said Lyndie Hill, with Hoodoo.

The event started out as the Skaha Climbing Festival six years ago and has evolved into Adventure Addiction.

It also continues to grow with more tours and shuttles selling out that in the past.

The weekend includes demos, skill courses, tours, shuttles and climbing competitions.

On Saturday visitors participated in paddle boarding and kayaking demos at Marina Way Park and learned about water safety from Adventure Smart.

J.R. Mallet, the manager of True Outdoors, had seven kayaks available for people to give the sport a try.

"The idea is to get people out in the wilderness and share our love of outdoor sports," he said.

While Darcey Godfrey, owner of Glow SUP Adventures, was showing people the fun side of paddle boarding and providing safety education.

Adventure Smart and  Penticton Search and Rescue offered advice at an information booth at the park.

"We are trying to get people informed before they go outdoors, with our focus on water safety today," said Eddie Fast, outreach educator for Adventure Smart,

Among tips they provided were leaving a trip plan with people and that outdoor enthusiasts have the proper training and know how to self rescue.

On Sunday Adventure Smart and Penticton Search and Rescue will be at the KVR trailhead at Poplar Grove.

The focus Sunday will be on trail safety.

"Essentially it's the same thing as the water safety but this will be tailored to trail activities like hiking and biking," said Fast. "We want people to make the right decision as we want to reduce the number and severity of search and rescue incidents in the province."

For more information on Adventure Addiction events this weekend, go here

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

41380
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3098389
#301 3815 Brown Road
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$172,900
more details
40906




Send us your News Tips!


39653


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Nighty
Nighty Penticton SPCA >


42711


Failed egg drop experiment

Must Watch
Dog train of thought: Hey look a ball! Why are they yelling at me Ball is mine! Stop! OMG the ball is leaking It tastes...
Daily Dose – June 11, 2017
Daily Dose
Jump in and take a dive through today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – June 11, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Take aim at the rest of today’s epic Daily Dose.
George Clooney will change twins’ nappies with ‘humor and joy’
Showbiz
George Clooney will be happy to tackle anything his newborn twins...
Neymar attempts a crazy long-range shot across Hollywood Boulevard
Must Watch
An Olympic gold medal winner and star ftbol player for both...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
43013