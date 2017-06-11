Adventure Addiction fest

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer Adventure Smart information booth

People are invited to partake in a wide range of outdoor activities in Penticton this weekend.

The Adventure Addiction Festival, held by Hoodoo Adventures, is taking place Saturday and Sunday.

"It's about creating awareness and giving the opportunity for people to engage in outdoor activities in the Penticton area," said Lyndie Hill, with Hoodoo.

The event started out as the Skaha Climbing Festival six years ago and has evolved into Adventure Addiction.

It also continues to grow with more tours and shuttles selling out that in the past.

The weekend includes demos, skill courses, tours, shuttles and climbing competitions.

On Saturday visitors participated in paddle boarding and kayaking demos at Marina Way Park and learned about water safety from Adventure Smart.

J.R. Mallet, the manager of True Outdoors, had seven kayaks available for people to give the sport a try.

"The idea is to get people out in the wilderness and share our love of outdoor sports," he said.

While Darcey Godfrey, owner of Glow SUP Adventures, was showing people the fun side of paddle boarding and providing safety education.

Adventure Smart and Penticton Search and Rescue offered advice at an information booth at the park.

"We are trying to get people informed before they go outdoors, with our focus on water safety today," said Eddie Fast, outreach educator for Adventure Smart,

Among tips they provided were leaving a trip plan with people and that outdoor enthusiasts have the proper training and know how to self rescue.

On Sunday Adventure Smart and Penticton Search and Rescue will be at the KVR trailhead at Poplar Grove.

The focus Sunday will be on trail safety.

"Essentially it's the same thing as the water safety but this will be tailored to trail activities like hiking and biking," said Fast. "We want people to make the right decision as we want to reduce the number and severity of search and rescue incidents in the province."

For more information on Adventure Addiction events this weekend, go here