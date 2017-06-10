Sunday market returning

Photo: http://summerlandsundaymarket.ca

The Summerland Rotary Sunday market opens this week for its third season.

Described as “very friendly and wonderfully relaxed,” the market is an initiative by the local rotary club to revitalize activity in downtown Summerland, according to organizer Laurel Burnham.

Opening with about 45 vendors, the market attracts upwards of 65 vendors at the height of the season, selling everything from veggies to fruit, baking and wine.

“It's grown each year, into a very popular thing,” Burnham said.

The market will be running every Sunday until Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on two full blocks of Main Street. Live entertainment is included.