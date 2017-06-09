Orders lifted in Olalla

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer - File Photo

Some people living in Olalla are being allowed to go home.

Evacuation orders issued for five properties along 1st and 2nd streets on May 30 have been rescinded.

Flooding from Keremeos Creek has receded and electricity has been restored. Residents can return to the following addresses:

2660 1st Street

2649 1st Street

2645 1st Street

2641 1st Street

2636 2nd Street

An evacuation order remains in effect for 2637 1st Street



A precautionary evacuation alert has also been rescinded for an additional 11 homes in the northern part of Olalla along Keremeos Creek.